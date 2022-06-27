Teachers, Kindergartner Can't Block Fla. Classroom Race Law

By Lauren Berg (June 27, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Monday ruled that two teachers, a soon-to-be kindergartner and a diversity training consultant, can't preliminarily block a controversial state law — enacted to regulate classroom instruction of race — saying they haven't shown they have standing for injunctive relief. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker in a 23-page order partially denied the bid by the four plaintiffs to preliminary block the enforcement of Florida's Individual Freedom Act, also known as the Stop Woke Act, while reserving his ruling on a college professor upon additional briefing, but emphasized that his ruling does not determine whether the case...

