Biden Orders Agencies To Rein In Illegal Fishing Practices

By Alyssa Aquino (June 27, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden moved to crack down on fishing practices that threaten ocean health, directing federal agencies Monday to fully leverage their regulatory and diplomatic powers to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. Biden said in a memorandum that the executive branch will make full use of its existing conservation, labor, trade, economic, diplomatic, law enforcement and national security authorities to combat illegal fishing practices that are rife with labor abuses and result in ecologically dangerous overfishing. "Left unchecked, [illegal, unreported and unregulated] fishing and associated labor abuses undermine U.S. economic competitiveness, national security, fisheries sustainability and the livelihoods and human...

