Firms Look To Cover Out-Of-State Abortion Care After Dobbs

By Jack Karp (June 27, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A growing number of law firms are offering to cover the costs of out-of-state reproductive care for their employees in the wake of last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Firms including Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Morrison Foerster LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP have all announced that they will offer financial help to employees and their dependents who are forced to travel to other states to obtain abortions or other reproductive health care if the state they live in restricts the procedure. MoFo, for instance, will reimburse employees seeking reproductive care up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS