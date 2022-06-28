Bryan Cave DC Leader Jumps To Akin Gump

By Jack Rodgers (June 28, 2022, 11:56 AM EDT) -- The partner in charge of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP's Washington, D.C., office has left her former firm to join Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP's location in the nation's capital. Susan Kovarovics joins Akin Gump from Bryan Cave's international trade group, where she spent 15 years helping the firm design international audits and advising clients on export and import license agreements and other trade issues, Akin Gump said in a statement announcement the move on Monday. The firm said at Bryan Cave she worked alongside Kevin Wolf, now an Akin Gump partner and former assistant commerce secretary under President Barack...

