Longtime Verrill Dana Partner Takes Over As Leader

By Christine DeRosa (June 27, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Verrill Dana LLP partner Scott Anderson was named as the firm's managing partner after Keith "K.C." Jones announced he was leaving the role earlier this year, Verrill Dana said Monday. Anderson, who has been with the firm for almost 20 years, has held various leadership roles within Verrill Dana, including six years on the firm's executive board and time on the compensation committee. He most recently served as the firm's practice group coordinator. "The firm has grown tremendously over the past 160 years since its founding," Anderson told Law360 on Monday, "and I look forward to building our successful history as...

