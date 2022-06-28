Ex-Trump Official, Philadelphia Atty Must Face Fraud Claims

By Bill Wichert (June 27, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Trump-era State Department official and a Philadelphia attorney on Monday lost bids to escape claims they fraudulently induced an investor to pour millions into Greek medical cannabis companies, with a Pennsylvania federal judge finding a revised suit backed up the allegations. U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno shot down motions from Michael Karloutsos, former State Department deputy chief of protocol, and lawyer James M. Rodgers to toss fraud claims in an amended complaint from One World LLC and its owner, Gabriel Chaleplis, who has claimed the two men misused his investments for personal purposes. "Given that plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that...

