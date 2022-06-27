Crypto Exchange Unizen Secures $200M To Spur Growth

By Elise Hansen (June 27, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Unizen said Monday it secured a $200 million capital commitment from private equity firm Global Emerging Markets to help grow its trading platform. Unizen Exchange said the funds will go toward marketing and bolstering its technology. Unizen says its platform helps users find the most cost-efficient cryptocurrency trades by aggregating different cryptocurrency exchanges into one platform. "Retail traders ... typically hop between multiple exchanges" when trading cryptocurrencies, its website says. "It's a very time-consuming, stressful, and sometimes risky activity. At Unizen, we want to make all digital assets available under the same roof." To that end, Unizen said it's...

