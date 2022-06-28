Troutman Pepper Pipeline Attys Join Bracewell In DC

By Jack Rodgers (June 28, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys who focus on pipeline and liquefied natural gas safety have joined Bracewell LLP's Washington, D.C., office as partners, the firm announced Monday. Catherine D. Little and Annie Cook join Bracewell after two years and five years, respectively, at Troutman Pepper, according to their LinkedIn profiles. The firm said their focus would remain on advising oil and gas companies on pipeline infrastructure, regulatory compliance as it relates to those projects, enforcement defense and incident response. Gregory M. Bopp, the firm's managing partner, said in a statement that the firm was excited to welcome the new partners to its energy regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS