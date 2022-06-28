Neb. Tells 8th Circ. Right To Vote Doesn't Cover Initiatives

By Sam Reisman (June 28, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Secretary of State told the Eighth Circuit on Monday that the federally protected right to vote does not extend to state citizens' efforts to put initiatives on the ballot. The assertion appeared in a brief urging the circuit court to overturn a district judge's decision that barred enforcement of a law requiring a medical marijuana legalization campaign to procure signatures from rural counties. The campaign has argued that it lacks the resources to gather signatures in far-flung corners of the state and that the requirement was "onerous and unconstitutional," while the state has maintained its right to enforce the...

