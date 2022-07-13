Gibson Dunn Recruits 2 Tech-Focused Attys In London

By Ashish Sareen (July 13, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- Gibson Dunn has hired two technology sector specialists in London from Milbank LLP to advise clients on data protection, cybersecurity, transactions and more. Joel Harrison and Alison Beal, who joined as partners on June 27, have been recruited to help meet a growing demand to advise clients — including global technology and social media companies — on everything from regulatory probes and litigation to outsourcing and corporate transactions. Beal, who is currently admitted to practice in New York and the U.K., will continue her outsourcing and technology transactions practice at Gibson Dunn, the firm said in a statement. Representing some of...

