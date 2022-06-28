Attorney Satisfaction Remains High 3 Years After Graduation

By Dave Simpson (June 27, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- About 82% of attorneys reported that they are satisfied with their overall legal careers three years after they graduated from law school, a tick down from last year's finding of 85%, according to a report released Monday from the National Association for Law Placement. While the percentage of attorneys who reported they were "somewhat satisfied" with their careers remained at 40%, those who reported that they were "extremely satisfied" fell to 42% from last year's 45%, according to the NALP's ninth annual Law School Alumni Employment and Satisfaction report. This year's report covers the class of 2018. In a reversal of...

