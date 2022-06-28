Top Court Finally Overruled 'Lemon' Test Monday. Or Did It?

By Jimmy Hoover (June 27, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Justice Neil Gorsuch's opinion Monday is clear: The landmark First Amendment case known as Lemon v. Kurtzman, which had long plagued religious conservatives, is no longer good law. But no one seems to agree whether the so-called Lemon test even had a pulse before Monday's U.S. Supreme Court decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. In the Kennedy case, the high court said a Washington high school district violated the First Amendment rights of Christian football coach Joe Kennedy when it placed him on administrative leave for continuing to pray after games at the 50-yard line, where he was joined by students...

