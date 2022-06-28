Water Rights Holders File $68M Ch. 11 Suit Against Alto Maipo

By Sarah Jarvis (June 28, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Chilean organization that manages water rights near the site of a hydroelectric dam has filed a $68 million adversary suit in the Delaware bankruptcy case of the dam's developer, Alto Maipo, alleging that equipment tests by the debtor lowered water levels and deprived the owners of water access. The nonprofit organization Comunidad de Aguas Canal El Manzano, which represents about 3,000 people, alleged in its Monday complaint that while Alto Maipo was a debtor in possession, it ran turbine tests and other operations that left Manzano and some of its members without water access for several weeks. Other plaintiffs behind...

