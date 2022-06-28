FCA Urges Lenders To Support Vulnerable As Crisis Bites

By Irene Madongo (June 28, 2022, 12:26 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog has urged credit providers to consider the effects on consumers of the cost-of-living crisis, amid concerns that some hard-hit Britons could be driven to take on financial products that are unsuitable for their predicament. The Financial Conduct Authority told consumer credit lenders in a "Dear CEO" letter, dated Monday, that the personal finances of many consumers will be dented by the spiraling cost of living. Those least able to bear the rises are expected to be worst hit. The watchdog added in the letter to lenders, such as credit card providers, that the headline average inflation rate is 9% and rising,...

