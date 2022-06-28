'Authorized' Fraud Jumped By Over 20%, Says Ombudsman

By Irene Madongo (June 28, 2022, 3:50 PM BST) -- The U.K. financial dispute-resolution body said on Tuesday that the number of complaints from people being tricked into transferring money into accounts they believe are legitimate rose by more than 20% during the financial year ending March 2022. The Financial Ombudsman Service said in its annual complaints data that so-called authorized push payment fraud incidents rose to 9,370 during the period, up from 7,770 in the previous financial year. The ombudsman ruled in the complainants' favor in around three quarters of scam cases seen. The scams made up a substantial proportion of complaints about current accounts, which were the most complained...

