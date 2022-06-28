Gov't Mulls 'Big Bang' Launch For Online Pension Portals

By Martin Croucher (June 28, 2022, 3:03 PM BST) -- The government floated the possibility of a 90-day countdown for the launch of new pensions "dashboards" for retirement savers on Tuesday, as experts warned that the prospect of bottlenecks could undermine public trust in the system. The Department for Work and Pensions has launched a consultation on how the project — online portals designed to reunite Britons with lost retirement pots and allow them to view their estimated income in retirement — should be launched to the public. The government wants to have a system in which pensions providers will be given 90 days notice for the launch. But ministers must first ensure...

