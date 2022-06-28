Trade Body Urges FCA To Rethink British Steel Redress Plan

By Martin Croucher (June 28, 2022, 4:15 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog should rethink its plans for a £71 million ($87 million) compensation scheme for workers caught up in the British Steel Pension Scheme transfer scandal, a trade body for financial advisers warned Tuesday. The Financial Conduct Authority should ditch the idea of giving lump-sum compensation to steelworkers, the Personal Finance Society said. The regulator should instead look at trying to enroll them in a savings plan or allow them to receive benefits from the Pension Protection Fund. "Given that so much of the detriment that applies to British Steel Pension Scheme members relates to a loss of guaranteed income,...

