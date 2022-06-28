SSE Thermal & Equinor To Acquire Triton Power For £341M

By Najiyya Budaly (June 28, 2022, 12:19 PM BST) -- Energy company SSE Thermal, advised by Linklaters, and Norway's Equinor said on Tuesday that they will buy Triton Power Holdings Ltd. from a private equity firm for a total of £341 million ($418 million). SSE Thermal, a subsidiary of SSE PLC — which is listed on the London Stock Exchange — and Norwegian state-owned Equinor ASA said they will split the cost between them and will jointly own and run Triton Power. The buyers said the joint venture, with private equity firm Energy Capital Partners will support Britain's transition to low-carbon energy projects. Linklaters LLP partners Chris Staples and Richard Coar led on the team...

