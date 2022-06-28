Investment Group Apax To Pour $700M Into PE Fund

By Najiyya Budaly (June 28, 2022, 4:44 PM BST) -- Investment group Apax Global Alpha said Tuesday that it will commit $700 million to a new private equity fund, known as the Apax XI Fund, to invest in buyout opportunities across the globe in the technology, services, health care and consumer sectors. Apax Global Alpha Ltd., which is listed on the FTSE 250, said that the cash will be 70% U.S. dollars and 30% euros, to ensure that there is enough of both currencies to cover its current portfolio of investments. It added that the commitment is "in accordance with the company's investment policy to invest in new private equity funds advised...

