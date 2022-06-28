Modi To Bring Fresh Medical Evidence In Extradition Appeal

By Richard Crump (June 28, 2022, 3:43 PM BST) -- Fresh psychiatric evidence will be admitted in the attempt by diamond mogul Nirav Modi to block his extradition to India over an alleged $2 billion fraud after a ruling at a London court. Judge Jeremy Stuart-Smith said it would be "sensible and just" for two forensic psychiatrists to be cross-examined at the High Court over Modi's claim that it would be oppressive to send him to India because it would harm his mental health and increase the risk that he would kill himself. Modi did not have an "unqualified right" to adduce new evidence, Judge Stuart-Smith said. He has to demonstrate that it...

