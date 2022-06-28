Center For Reproductive Rights Promotes Attorney To GC

By Clarice Silber (June 28, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Center for Reproductive Rights Inc. has elevated one of its attorneys to become its new general counsel as the organization deals with the reverberations of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week ending constitutional protection for abortion. Travis J. Tu took on the role and replaced the organization's outgoing top attorney, Andrew Sommer, last week before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, Sandy Keenan, the organization's senior director of marketing and communications, confirmed Tuesday. The Center for Reproductive Rights' president and CEO, Nancy Northup, said in a statement on Tuesday that Tu has worked closely with Sommer "in...

