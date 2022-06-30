Michigan Pot Company Asks Court To Cancel Competitor's TM

By Jonathan Capriel (June 30, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Marijuana is illegal under federal law, so there's no need to keep arguing about whether Michigan pot seller Hempnotize LLC's logo violates the trademark of a nearby marijuana dispensary that is breaking national drug statutes, according to a motion to dismiss filed in Michigan federal court. Hempnotize, which does business as Glass Jar Cannabis, urged Judge David M. Lawson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to not only let it out of the lawsuit filed by JARS Holdings LLC but to cancel its competitor's federal trademark altogether since it's being used to sell an illegal product....

