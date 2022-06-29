Ex-Philly Nonprofit Bookkeeper Gets Prison For $2.6M Theft

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 29, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The former bookkeeper for the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Delaware River Waterfront Corp. has been sentenced to more than four years in prison and $2.6 million in restitution after pleading guilty to embezzling from her employer. U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson pronounced the sentence Tuesday against Angela DiPetro-Sabatine, 57, of Pennsauken, New Jersey. In addition to prison time and restitution, DiPietro-Sabatine—who pleaded guilty to fraud charges in February—faces three years of supervised release and has to pay civil forfeiture matching the restitution amount. The DRWC is tasked with preserving the riverfront region from Oregon and Allegheny Avenues in Philadelphia for the benefit of...

