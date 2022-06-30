PTAB Assesses Virtual Format Ahead Of In-Person Hearings

By Britain Eakin (June 30, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- As the Patent Trial and Appeal Board prepares to resume in-person hearings next month, a panel of judges recounted the ups and downs of remote hearings on Thursday and dished up advice for attorneys to succeed in both virtual and live formats. After July 11, parties will have the option — if both sides agree to it — to appear in-person again before the PTAB, which switched to remote hearings in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the agency has handled about 2,300 proceedings virtually, according to the PTAB's chief clerk, Erica Swift, who cited the statistic...

