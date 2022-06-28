4 Firms Steer Canadian Miner's $169M Dual-Listed IPO

By Tom Zanki (June 28, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Mining company Ivanhoe Electric Inc. began trading Tuesday after pricing a $169 million dual-listed initial public offering in the U.S. and Canada, guided by four law firms, and marking the first U.S. IPO to raise more than $100 million in nearly seven weeks. Vancouver, British Columbia-based Ivanhoe sold 14.4 million shares priced at $11.75, the low end of its forecast range of $11.75 to $12.50. Its shares began trading on NYSE American LLC and the Toronto Stock Exchange, both under the symbol "IE." Ivanhoe's stock fell 55 cents, or 4.7%, to $11.20 in early afternoon trading. Four law firms steered the...

