USPTO Issues Report On Patent Eligibility Comments

By Britain Eakin (June 28, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a report to Congress Tuesday highlighting public comments the agency received on the state of patent subject matter eligibility law, with commenters across the spectrum agreeing that it needs to be consistent, clear and predictable. The USPTO received 141 comments from legal associations and law firms, advocacy and industry groups, nonprofits, businesses, inventors, practitioners, and academics, and compiled the report in response to a bipartisan request from Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Chris Coons, D-Del., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. The senators asked the USPTO in March 2021 to solicit comments and report...

