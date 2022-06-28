Fed. Circ. Wipes $11K Fee Ruling Over Confidential Emails

By Andrew Karpan (June 28, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel splintered Tuesday in rejecting a lower court decision to hit a California patent lawyer and his client with $11,000 in fines and legal fees over allegedly emailing confidential materials to a partner attorney in a joint defense agreement, who used them in another case. The appeals court's judges voted 2-1 in a precedential ruling to reverse a decision initially handed down by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen L. Crocker in Wisconsin. Leader Accessories LLC and its lawyer, Jen-Feng Lee of LT Pacific Law Group LLP, were ordered to cough up a $1,000 fine and $10,000 in legal fees for...

