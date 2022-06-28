CFPB Says States Can Write Stricter Credit Reporting Laws

By Jon Hill (June 28, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday that states can enact tougher credit reporting restrictions than are provided for under federal law, endorsing a limited federal preemption view favored by consumer advocates. The CFPB issued an interpretive rule that concludes key preemption provisions of the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act have a "narrow and targeted scope." As a result, states "retain substantial flexibility" to write their own custom laws on consumer reporting that are stricter than the FCRA, the agency said. "Given the intrusive surveillance that Americans face every day, it is critical that states can protect their citizens from abuse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS