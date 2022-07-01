Hub Hires: Foley Hoag, DLA Piper, Hogan Lovells

By Chris Villani (July 1, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts lawyers found new homes in June, with the former state attorney general rejoining Foley Hoag, DLA Piper adding a former lead U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission trial lawyer, and Hogan Lovells boosting its mergers and acquisitions practice. Here are the latest moves in the Boston legal scene. Foley Hoag Martha Coakley Former Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley rejoined Foley Hoag LLP after working with the government affairs team at Juul Labs since 2019. Coakley previously worked at Foley Hoag from 2015 until 2019. She was the state's first female attorney general, serving from 2007 to 2015, and lost a race for...

