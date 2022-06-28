Window Co. Settles Lead Paint Violation Allegations With EPA

By Eric Heisig (June 28, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A window and door replacement company agreed to pay a civil penalty to resolve allegations brought by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that it violated a federal lead paint rule for work done out of a Northeast Ohio location, the EPA said Monday. Vytex Corp., also known as Vytex Windows, agreed to pay the federal government $112,346 to resolve the allegations, the agency said in a statement. The EPA claimed that Vytex's operations in Twinsburg – in Summit County, near Akron – did not follow the agency's Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule at job sites in 2018 and 2019....

