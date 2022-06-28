US Seeks To Enforce Summonses In Captive Insurance Probe

By Matthew Guerry (June 28, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida business owner refused to provide the Internal Revenue Service with all the documents it needs to investigate captive insurance transactions his companies made, the U.S. said in a federal court filing calling for their release. The record requests were included in IRS summonses served on Travis R. Prince that the U.S. asked the court to enforce in a petition filed Monday. Prince, who owns 95% of one company the IRS is looking at and owns all of the other, was sent the summonses in 2021 following an agency examination of the businesses' tax liabilities, according to the petition. The...

