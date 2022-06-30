Holland & Knight Adds Attorney With LNG Background In DC

By Jack Rodgers (June 30, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added an attorney with over 30 years of experience in the liquefied natural gas space to its Washington office, the firm recently announced. Paul Forshay joins Holland & Knight as a partner, after co-leading Eversheds Sutherland's liquefied natural gas and natural gas practice, the firm said on Tuesday. He worked in that role to advise clients on federal and state regulations, representing those clients before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and state groups. Forshay's experience includes oil and natural gas pipeline regulatory work and electric power transmission work, Holland & Knight said. He will also oversee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS