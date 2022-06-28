Pot Retailer Hit With Overtime Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 28, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A marijuana retailer violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay an employee overtime for tasks like responding to work inquiries after hours, the worker said in a lawsuit filed in Florida federal court. Peter Brutus said Monday that Trulieve Inc. didn't properly pay him for all the hours he actually worked, failing to pay time-and-a-half his regular rate of pay for the overtime work he performed, in violation of the FLSA. "Plaintiff therefore is owed compensation for time actually worked but not paid at the appropriate overtime rate by defendant, who willingly and knowingly withheld those wages," the complaint...

