Paul Weiss, MoFo, 22 Other Firms Staff NY Abortion Hotline

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 28, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Two dozen BigLaw firms, including Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, have signed on to help with an abortion hotline, offering legal guidance to anyone seeking access to or seeking to provide abortions in New York. The hotline is the first action taken by New York Attorney General Letitia James' Pro Bono Task Force on Reproductive Health, which is being co-led by Paul Weiss and the Center for Reproductive Rights. The hotline will be free and available in 12 different languages, and will provide information to...

