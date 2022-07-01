Rough Seas Ahead For M&A Market In 2022's 2nd Half

By McCord Pagan (July 1, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The market for mergers and acquisitions in the second half of 2022 will face headwinds like elevated interest rates, a higher cost of borrowing and more regulatory scrutiny, but deal makers could be assisted by lower valuations of companies and possible take-private opportunities, experts told Law360. The current moment comes after deal makers entered 2022 with strong tailwinds from 2021, a year that recorded more than 30,600 deals globally that were collectively worth more than $5.4 trillion. That was the highest figure for a single year since at least 2011, according to data from Dealogic. However, for the first half of...

