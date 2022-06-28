Hogan Lovells Names Global Managing Partner For Growth

By Aebra Coe (June 28, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has created a new leadership post at the law firm, global managing partner for growth, and tapped New York partner Phoebe A. Wilkinson to fill it, the firm announced on Tuesday. As global managing partner for growth, Wilkinson will be charged with growing both the firm's client relationships and its talent base through developing a pipeline of talent for advancement to partner, the firm said. The role is different from existing roles at many peer law firms that typically either focus on client relationships or on talent retention and recruiting. As she steps into the job, Wilkinson will become...

