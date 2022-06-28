6th Circ. Lifts Block On Tenn. Abortion Restriction

By Adam Lidgett (June 28, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit gave Tennessee the green light Tuesday to enforce a law that bars abortions after six weeks, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. In a short ruling, the circuit court undid a 2020 preliminary injunction that had barred imposition of the law, but gave little in the way of its reasoning beyond saying it did so "[i]n light of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization." In Dobbs, the high court on Friday upheld a Mississippi abortion ban and overturned the constitutional abortion right established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade. The Center...

