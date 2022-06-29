Faegre Drinker Takes On Veteran Enviro Attorney In NY

By Clark Mindock (June 29, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has hired an environmental attorney with three decades of experience from Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, adding to a team with a national and international scope of coverage on pressing issues. Ted Wolff joined the firm's New York office June 15 after nearly 15 years at Manatt, where his clients included household names in retail, logistics and supply companies, and real estate interests. Wolff told Law360 on Wednesday that he's excited to put his experience to work at Faegre Drinker, including his extensive work with clients on compliance with federal, state and local environmental laws...

