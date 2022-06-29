Juul Says Politics Drove FDA Ban, Seeks To Extend Stay

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 29, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Vape maker Juul Labs on Tuesday told the D.C. Circuit that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had bowed to political pressure when it moved to take the company's products off of shelves. In filings seeking a stay on enforcement of the FDA decision, Juul said that as the FDA considered an application it required the company to submit, it did so as members of Congress "pressed FDA officials to commit that Juul products would not be authorized." "That level of congressional interference is unprecedented, inappropriate, and tainted the entire agency process," Juul said Tuesday. "The [federal Family Smoking Prevention and...

