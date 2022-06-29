A Look At UK's 1st Report On Security Regime For Deals

By Christine Graham, Caroline Hobson and Anna Caro (June 29, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT) -- On June 16, the U.K. government published its first annual report on the operation of the U.K.'s National Security and Investment regime, covering the first three months since the regime came into force on Jan. 4. While the report stresses that long-term trends can't be identified in such a short period of time, the volume of notifications is slightly below the lower number of filings initially anticipated. This may be attributable to the slowdown in mergers and acquisitions activity, but it suggests that the regime — at least initially — is not leading to a surge in benign notifications, which is reassuring....

