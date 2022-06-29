Erika Girardi Ordered To Turn Over Pricey Diamond Earrings

By Gina Kim (June 28, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Reality television star Erika Girardi must turn over to a bankruptcy trustee a pair of diamond earrings that her estranged husband, the disbarred attorney Thomas V. Girardi, bought in 2007 for $750,000, a Los Angeles bankruptcy judge said Tuesday, finding that it was clear that stolen funds were used to buy them. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell said during oral arguments Tuesday that while he agrees that this is an "unfortunate case," the facts are nonetheless straightforward, and the settlement funds from the trust account created for a class action handled by Thomas' firm Girardi Keese were used to pay for the diamond earrings in...

