Ulster Bank Transfers Irish Insurance Customers To Aviva

By Irene Madongo (June 29, 2022, 2:43 PM BST) -- Ulster Bank Ireland DAC has signed over its home and car insurance customers to Aviva Direct Ireland Ltd. as the lender makes a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland. The bank, which has sold Aviva home and car insurance policies in Ireland as part of an agency agreement since 2012, said on Tuesday that there will be no change to the terms and conditions of clients' existing policies until their renewal date. It added that the transfer will take effect on a rolling basis from September this year. Ulster said Aviva will issue clients with a quote prior to their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS