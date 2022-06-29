Gov't Urged To Act Over Self-Employed Pension Contributions

By Martin Croucher (June 29, 2022, 12:50 PM BST) -- The government should provide a way to help self-employed workers save for their retirement, experts said, after official figures revealed that just a fifth of people in the sector have a pension plan. According to figures from the Department for Work and Pensions, published on Tuesday, just 18% of the country's estimated 4.3 million self-employed workers were saving for a pension in the 2020 to 2021 financial year. That is down from 21% a decade ago, in 2009 to 2010. Workers who are employed are automatically enrolled into workplace pension schemes — but those who work freelance or have their own...

