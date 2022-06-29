EU Council Agrees On Central Investment Database

By Alex Davidson (June 29, 2022, 1:39 PM BST) -- National financial services regulators across the European Union will create a centralized hub providing public information about companies and products to help investors make good decisions, according to an agreement by the European Council announced on Wednesday. The body, made up of heads of EU governments, said the bloc's regulators will form a so-called European Single Access Point, an online portal proposed by Europe's executive body to ensure that investors can easily get financial information and other data about listed companies. Regulators will start running essential parts of the ESAP hub between 2026 and 2030, the council said. The portal is part...

