Swedish Retail Giant H&M To Buy Back $300M Of Own Shares

By Dawood Fakhir (June 29, 2022, 6:30 PM BST) -- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will buy back up to 3 billion Swedish kronor ($294 million) worth of its Series B shares in cash, the clothing retail giant's board of directors said Wednesday after receiving authority at its 2022 annual general meeting earlier this year. The buyback program will transfer the capital back to shareholders and adjust the Swedish retail giant's capital structure, the board said in a statement. H&M has 1.6 billion shares outstanding, none of which is owned by the company, including 1.46 billion Series B shares. The buyback limit was set so that the company would...

