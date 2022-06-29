White & Case Guides PE Funds' $590M Offer For Cary Group

By Najiyya Budaly (June 29, 2022, 1:49 PM BST) -- A Swedish automotive glass repair company said on Wednesday that it has been approached by two private equity funds for a cash offer of almost six billion Swedish kronor ($590 million) for the outstanding shares that they do not yet own. CVC Funds and Nordic Capital made a cash offer of 65 Swedish kronor per share in Cary Group Holding AB, valuing the automotive glass repair business at approximately 8.6 billion Swedish kronor. The offer is valued at just under six billion Swedish kronor for the 92 million shares in Cary Group that are not owned by Nordic Capital, which holds 30% of...

