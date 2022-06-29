IT Pro Was 'Stupid' To Obey Jones Day Atty's 'Burn' Order

By Richard Crump (June 29, 2022, 3:42 PM BST) -- An IT manager testified at a trial on Wednesday that he was "stupid" to comply with instructions from a senior Jones Day lawyer to destroy a secure messaging system in an alleged attempt to conceal evidence of corporate espionage from supermarket group Ocado. A senior Jones Day lawyer is facing contempt of court proceedings over claims that he tried to destroy messages to prevent them being handed to online grocer Ocado. (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Martin Henery, an IT manager at a company set up by one of Ocado's co-founders, said that Raymond McKeeve — a former partner at Jones...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS