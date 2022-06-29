Evolent Health To Pay Up To $462M For Surgical Tools Biz IPG

By Elaine Briseño (June 29, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Evolent Health announced Wednesday that it will acquire Ropes & Gray LLP-led technology and services company IPG, which provides surgical management tools for musculoskeletal conditions, in a deal worth up to $462 million. The deal calls for Evolent Health to buy IPG from for $375 million, with an additional $87 million contingent payment potentially coming later, according to a statement. When the deal closes, New Century Health will absorb the IPG team. New Century Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evolent Health specializing in cardiology and oncology specialty care. IPG CEO Vince Coppola said in the statement that the proposed partnership...

