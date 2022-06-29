Spanish Renewable Energy Biz Eyes $209M IPO In Soft Market

By Tom Zanki (June 29, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Renewable energy company Opdenergy Holding SA said Wednesday it plans to list on the Spanish Stock Exchange through an initial public offering that could raise $209 million, braving a potentially choppy market for new listings. Opdenergy said the IPO will fund its business plan until 2025, which calls for increasing its operating capacity by sixfold. Opdenergy CEO Luis Cid said the solar and wind energy company has several projects under construction that will benefit from fresh capital. "The funds obtained with the offer will allow us to continue developing renewable energy projects in our markets, with a profitable and business-oriented strategy,...

