Crypto Hedge Fund To Liquidate After $660M Default

By Vince Sullivan (June 29, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd. will liquidate in a British Virgin Islands court after defaulting on $660 million worth of debt and the appointment of liquidators earlier this week, sources familiar with the proceedings said, making it among the first crypto investors to be subject to insolvency proceedings since the market began cratering last month. The High Court in the British Virgin Islands appointed Russell Crumpler and Christopher Farmer of advisory firm Teneo Holdings LLC to serve as joint liquidators for the company, the source, who is familiar with the proceedings but not authorized to speak publicly about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS